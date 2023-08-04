9 am to 1 pm @ 11 Village Lane, Southside Harbour
Household items, toys and clothing
Yard Sale: August 5
Less than 24 hours until the next 50/50 winner is drawn!
Head to http://goxgo.ca/5050 to play for a chance to win #goxgo
There is a temporary closure of the emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital today.
If you are planning to explore the outdoors, the Nature Conservancy of Canada is interested in knowing what plants and animals you see. The Conservancy is looking for pictures you capture in the 4th annual Big Backyard BioBlitz.
The Port Hawkesbury RCMP is investigating damage to a local restaurant on Reeves Street in the town. Police were called to the scene at 8:30 this morning. Officers learned that someone had thrown a food jar through the front window of the restaurant, causing significant damage to the window. Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information […]
The Chedabucto Performance Centre in Guysborough is being re-named in honour of volunteer and community leader Miles MacDonald. MacDonald died last year at the age of 74. MacDonald served in a number of roles in the community including a municipal councillor, and was long-time chair of the Chedabucto Performance Association. The association oversees the Performance […]
Local resident and RCMP Officer Arnold Murphy and his National RCMP team “Canada’s Finest” have captured the Bronze Medal at the “World Police and Fire Games” in Winnipeg with a decisive win over the Ukrainian team by a score of 10 to 4 yesterday. Going into the third period, it was a close contest with […]