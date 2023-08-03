10am to 3pm both days @ 11984 Highway 4, West Havre BoucherRain or shine! Furniture, household items, clothing, paintings, and so much more.
Lost: VW remote key on a black and white cord, on or near Pomquet Beach Road. Please call 902-318-5190.
The owners of three golf courses in Inverness, Cabot Links Cabot Cliffs, and The Nest Golf Courses have expansion plans for a golf resort it has in Scotland.
Recreational angling on the Margaree River has reopened.
If you have an outing planned this weekend, the Nature Conservancy of Canada suggests bringing your camera along and capture the plants, insects, birds and other wildlife you might encounter. The Conservancy is holding its 4th annual national Big Backyard BioBlitz. Mark Frank is a development officer with the Nature Conservancy. Frank says when you’re uploading your […]
The leadership at the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique is changing. In a release, the CMIC has announced its Executive Director Allan Dewar has decided to step down from his position. The Interpretive Centre commended Dewar for his more than 10 years of leadership, saying the organization has positively impacted the lives of culture […]
The St. FX Hockey X-Men have announced the hiring of a new full-time assistant coach. Daniel Nikandrov has experience as both a player and a coach in elite levels in the OHL and USports, and a strong background in minor hockey and development camp programs in the Toronto area. He was an assistant coach with […]