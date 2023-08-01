Yard Sale: From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 182 Cloverville Road. Neighbourhood sale of household and shop clean-out items. Large and small items.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
If you drive a diesel powered vehicle, it will cost you more to fill up today. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to increase diesel by 7.5 cents a litre.
Lost: Wallet at Needs on Beech Hill Road or Outback Car Wash - if found call 902-863-9677
Learn about codes and help build a telegraph to send Morse code at the New Glasgow Library! This Saturday, July 29th, at 1 pm, for kids 10 +. Call 902-752-8233 to register.
Antigonish Weather Title
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Canada Workers Benefit Has ...9:35 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government is making enhancements to the Canada Workers Benefit. Fraser says the Benefit was created a number of years ago aimed at putting more money in the pockets of working families earning modest or lower incomes. Fraser says at the outset, the program assisted a small […]
Westville ends Fiscal Year in the Black9:19 am | Read Full Article
The town of Westville was presented with a clean bill of financial health at the regular meeting of council on Monday night. Matt Gallant of Grant Thornton presented Westville’s full audited statements for the past fiscal year, showing a posted surplus of roughly $293,000, which will be added to the town’s reserves. Facebook Twitter
Sports Roundup – July 306:23 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS On the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, Jarrett Butcher made an incredible pass on Darren Mackinnon and Troy Burke on lap 138, and held on for the final laps to take home his second win on the season at the BJ’s Truck Centres 150 at Oyster Bay, PEI. Russell Smith Jr was […]