9 am – 1 pm @ 2600 Foxbrook Road, Westville
Lot of fishing things, flyrods, and a drive-on lawnmower
Yard Sale August 6
So sorry, our Stories in the Park with Stellarton Library (at Allan Park in Stellarton) is cancelled for today - Th Aug 4.
take care, & we'll see you next week!
Feel free to drop the library to pick up some books, movies & crafts!
We're open until 5pm today
The Coady & Tompkins Public Library in Margaree is closed today.
Happy Birthday Jesse Teasdale of Antigonish, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher here with your name on it, we invite you to drop in Mon - Fri 9 - 5 to claim it, enjoy.
Federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser met recently with his provincial and territorial counterparts. Fraser says the meeting of ministers responsible for immigration, is held annually. This gathering was held in Moncton. The Central Nova MP says the opportunity to come together to discuss what is going well in the immigration system and the challenges is really […]
MacGillivray Case Boyd Law is Antigonish’s newest law firm. Megan MacGillivray Case said she and Chris Boyd have been practicing law in Antigonish for quite some time, most recently as associates of EMM Law Antigonish. They decided to go out on their own and acquired the local EMM Law office as their stand-alone office. MacGillivray Case […]
Local Emma Smith is heading to Niagara as part of the Nova Scotia`s Canada Games rowing contingent. Smith said her career on the water began in the summer of 2021, when she was spotted helping out at the dock in Lochaber by StFX rowing coach Katie Edwards. Edwards invited Smith to get on a boat […]