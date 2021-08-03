Yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon at 8 Vincent’s Way, Antigonish. Located in the garage
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Pictou Centre PC incumbent Pat Dunn says he's been hearing a lot about health care as he talks to voters in the lead-up to the August 17th election. https://bit.ly/37gPxJx
A food delivery program for vulnerable adults in Guysborough County is complete. It was funded by the federal and provincial governments. http://bit.ly/3ftbJVn
Stellarton Man Faces Multiple Charges in Connection with a C...10:40 am | Read Full Article
A 29-year-old Stellarton man is facing a number of charges in connection with a home invasion in West New Annan, Colchester County on Sunday. Police say they were called to a home on Highway 246 at 6:05 Sunday morning after a resident woke up to a noise in his home. Police say when the homeowner […]
Pictou Centre PC Incumbent Pat Dunn says Health Care is a Ma...9:48 am | Read Full Article
Health Care is dominating the doorsteps of the residents he’s visited so far, says Pictou Centre PC incumbent Pat Dunn. Dunn, who won the seat in 2006 before losing out to Ross Landry in 2009 only to be re-elected in 2013 and 2017, said health care is the first topic the majority of residents bring […]
Sport Results from Sunday, August 16:27 am | Read Full Article
AGR August 1st Results Heatherton Warriors 7 Carmie MacInnis St Joseph’s Chiefs 4 In 8 innings Winning Pitcher Adam Anderson 6k Losing Pitcher Craig Macdonald 3 k Top Hitters for Heatherton were: Ricky Bowie; Single, Double, 3 RBI’s. Adam Anderson; Double, 3 RBI’s. For the Chiefs were: Jarron Green: 2 Singles, 2 […]