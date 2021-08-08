By Donation Yard Sale at 24a Viewville Street Antigonish, beginning 10am.
During a campaign stop in Antigonish, Liberal Leader Iain Rankin visited solar powered ice cream business Happy Cones. Rankin also toured the Antigonish Farmers Market, a building that received provincial government support to install solar panels. http://bit.ly/3s1uAft
Bonus Yard Sale at 206 Linwood - various household items and kids toys. Caller mentioned they're giving them away for free, so head over before it's all gone!
Liberal Leader Iain Rankin placed a focus on the environment and climate change during a stop in Antigonish today. Rankin paid a visit to Happy Cones, a completely solar-powered ice-cream trailer. It’s a student-run seasonal business. It’s led by Nicky Nicholson, a student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School. Rankin says he’s impressed. Rankin […]
The Cheticamp RCMP is seeking the public’s help in finding an ATV and its driver that fled from police last month. Police say around midnight on July 17th. Police were on patrol in the Cabot Trail when officers noticed an ATV driving down the road at a high rate a speed toward them. RCMP engaged their […]
LOCAL SPORTS Riverside International Speedway in James River has announced the IWK 250 Super Weekend has been rescheduled for September 9 to 11 in anticipation of eased restrictions as the province enters Phase 5 of its Reopening Plan. The signature event was originally set for July, but postponed so as many fans as possible can […]