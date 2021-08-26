Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at #427 Addington Forks Extension, Antigonish. General household items; appliances; uniforms, clothing, and garage items.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
StFX announces mandatory testing for all students, faculty and staff. View full statement from Dr. Andy Hakin here:
https://bit.ly/3jko1Ss
@StFXAthletics @TheUOfficial @AntigonishTown @AntigonishCo @989XFM @1015_The_Hawk
Lost: an iPad Sunday evening (Aug 22) at Loch Arbor Lake, by the picnic tables on the row boats storage area. If found please call Peter - 902-783-2669 or cell 902-318-0559.
The Cummins 150 scheduled for Aug 28 at Petty International Raceway has been canceled due to new travel restrictions. The next race for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is September 11th at Riverside International Speedway. More info at http://www.maritimeprostocktour.com
Tightened Border Restrictions Impact New Brunswick Students ...11:06 am | Read Full Article
Changes to border restrictions announced by the Nova Scotia government may have an impact on some New Brunswick students attending St. FX University. The post secondary institution posted an advisory to New Brunswick students on social media this week. Anyone arriving in Nova Scotia from New Brunswick will need to follow the same rules as […]
RCMP in Pictou County lay Firearms and Drug Charges to Stel...10:19 am | Read Full Article
A Stellarton man faces firearm charges following a traffic stop. At approximately 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, Pictou RCMP stopped a vehicle on Holland Lane in Plymouth for having an obstructed licence plate. Police say the male driver identified himself and was looking for the registration for the vehicle when the officer spotted illegal cigarettes in the […]
Sports Roundup – August 22 *Updated 7:45 AM*6:10 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Craig Slaunwhite picked up the checkered flag at Riverside International Speedway on Saturday, winning the Wilson Equipment Summer Sizzler Twin 75’s. Cole Butcher and Nicholas Naugle were second and third respectively, with Jarrett Butcher and Kyle Reid rounding out the top five. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish led the most laps during the race, […]