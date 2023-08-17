Yard Sale each Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, at 2880 South Side River Denys, Valley Mills. Household and garage items. Each weekend until further notice.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Cancellation: Tonight's AGR double header scheduled for Pomquet is cancelled.
Lost: iPhone in a blue case, lost in Dagger Woods/Upper Pomquet area on Monday. Call 780-742-7345.
Antigonish Weather Title
Victoria County District RCMP investigate School Bus Fire in...10:22 am | Read Full Article
Victoria County District RCMP arrested two youths in an arson investigation after a school bus fire in Baddeck. On Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:45 p.m., RCMP, the Baddeck Volunteer Fire Department and EHS, responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a school bus garage on Shore Road in Baddeck. Officers were at the property earlier that […]
Two People Injured in a Motorcycle-Transport Truck Collision...10:12 am | Read Full Article
RCMP say two people were hurt in a collision Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a transport truck on Highway 104 at Dagger Woods, Antigonish County. Police say officers learned the motorycle with two riders had been travelling west on the 104 when the driver lost control. The bike slid into the tires of the transport […]
X-Men Football Prepare for Season12:54 pm | Read Full Article
The returning AUS champion StFX X Men Football team is back on the field getting ready for the upcoming season. Head coach Gary Waterman, who was named the StFX, AUS, and USports national coach of the year last season, said the returning players from last year put in a lot of work in the off-season. […]