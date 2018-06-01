Yard sale June 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. and June 2 from 8 to 5 p.m., weather permitting, at 1748 Summerside Road Bayfield.
Wooden deck chairs built by CACL Antigonish are being sold in 19 Kent Building Supplies stores in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
CACL Antigonish is teaming up with Kent Building Supplies to produce wooden deck chairs for its stores in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, including Antigonish, and Stellarton. CACL has produced 89 chairs that will be featured in 19 Kent stores. CACL is part of a eight member social enterprise cooperative in the region that’s building wood […]
Another important vote is coming up related to the Paqtnkek Interchange project, currently under construction. The community is holding a Land Designation vote next Thursday. The Director of Lands and Economic Development for the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, Rose Paul, says this vote is a requirement under the Indian Act, where the community is being asked if […]
Multiple media reports out of Quebec state an Antiognish native will change teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The reports state Memorial Cup Champs Acadie-Bathurst Titan are trading Sydney native Mitchell Balmas to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In exchange, Acadie-Bathurst will receive the rights to Antigonish’s Ryan MacLellan as well as a […]