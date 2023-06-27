10AM – 2PM58 Victoria st. Antigonish books, garden, electronics, camping and household items.
7 Days to Canada Day! Antigonish Town and @AntigonishCo have partnered to prepare a day full of Canada Day celebrations. To kick things off, there is a free pancake breakfast happening from 8:30am-10:30am at St. Ninian’s Place. We hope to see you there!
Lost: a man’s wallet and a flip phone between Pomquet and South River Friday afternoon. Call 902-870-3962.
Public Notice:
Please be advised the Town of Antigonish will be conducting water utility maintenance at the intersection of Main Street and College Street on Sunday, June 25, 2023, weather permitting. The work is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. and continue until complete.
Richmond moving ahead with a New Marketing Levy Bylaw10:11 am | Read Full Article
Richmond County is proceeding with a new tourism marketing levy bylaw. During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council approved a recommendation from the June 6 meeting of the Bylaw and Policy Committee to move the bylaw to the adoption process. Later in the meeting, council gave first reading approval to the […]
Richmond Municipal Council Discuss A Proposed Housing Associ...9:45 am | Read Full Article
Richmond Municipal Councillors were receptive to a proposal from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce to establish a housing association. At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the chamber has been working on a housing development project. Mombourquette said the plan has two parts, one to look at developments […]
Sports Roundup – June 256:11 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Nicholas Naugle took his second victory of the season, winning the Nova Truck Centres 150 in support of Special Olympics. Naugle took the lead from Craig Slaunwhite on lap 112 and never looked back. Slaunwhite picked up the Most Laps Led award, but had to settle for second. Danny Chisholm took third in […]