Yard Sale July 11 from 10 am to 3 pm at 259 Old Beaver Road (Mae Cameron’s old farm)
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says an abandoned boat that has been partially submerged at the mouth of the Margaree River for years will finally be removed. http://bit.ly/2NLW0Tc
As we prepare for the Atlantic Bubble Friday, Nova Scotia has announced its regulations for visitors coming to the province. http://bit.ly/2C56XfN
Chase the Ace in support of the Antigonish Legion and the Antigonish AA Munro Jr B Bulldogs happens this Friday July 3rd. The jackpot starts at $8713.75 with 32 cards remaining. Tickets start at 530, draw is at 730.
Nova Scotia announces Regulations for Visiting from Other At...4:08 pm | Read Full Article
People living in others Atlantic Canadian provinces wanting to visit Nova Scotia will need to show proof of residency to enter the province or they will have to self isolate for 14 days. Every adult needs to show either a drivers’ licence, government identification card, health card, or a utility bill or bank statement with […]
Abandoned Boat at the Mouth of the Margaree River to be Remo...4:02 pm | Read Full Article
An abandoned boat at the mouth of Inverness County’s Margaree River, viewed by many in the local area as an eyesore will be removed. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says he raised the issue last fall about tapping into a federal program that could be used to pay for the removal of the partially submerged vessel. The […]
Michael MacDonald becomes an assistant Coach with the Cape B...12:15 pm | Read Full Article
The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Eastlink Under-18 Major Hockey League have a new assistant coach. The Islanders say former player Michael MacDonald has accepted the position and will be joining Head Coach Nick MacNeil and current assistant coach Kyle Gillies as a member of the team’s coaching staff next season. MacDonald […]