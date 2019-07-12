Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4656 Dunmore Road
Travel + Leisure Magazine rates Cape Breton as the Best Isla...10:45 am | Read Full Article
A leading travel magazine has listed Cape Breton as the best Island in Canada. This is the third year in a row Cape Breton has received top honours as the country’s best Island by Travel + Leisure Magazine. Vancouver Island came in second, Prince Edward Island was third. Cape Breton also fared well internationally, it […]
Antigonish County Warden says Highland Games a chance to Rec...10:30 am | Read Full Article
The county’s warden says the Highland Games mean a lot to the area. This week features the 156th version of the Antigonish Highland Games, with activities taking place all week with the big show happening over the weekend. Warden Owen McCarron said the games provide the opportunity to celebrate the rich Scottish history, culture, and […]
Local athletes added to the Nova Scotia/Nunavut Legion Track...10:45 am | Read Full Article
A number of local athletes were named to the 2019 Nova Scotia/Nunavut Royal Canadian Legion Track and Field Team. Local competitors named to the team include Mya Artibello, Malia Artibello, Eilidh Cameron, Mairin Canning, Siona Chisholm, Keighan DeCoff, Cara MacDonald, Matthew MacLeod, Mattea ( Miller-Evans, Anna Robinson, Allie Sandluck, Gabrielle Smith, John Luke Taylor, and […]