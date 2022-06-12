9am to Noon @ 182 Cloverville Road
Last day of sale. Make an offer for whatever is left.
Local residents will have a chance to see some of the creatives that live underneath the surface of the ocean this weekend. St. FX University's Biology Department is hosting a World Oceans Day event on Saturday. http://bit.ly/39g3PyX
Signal Gold Incorporated has registered the Goldboro Gold project in Guysborough County for an environmental assessment. In its filing with the province, Signal Gold, formerly known as Anaconda Mining says it intends to construct a surface gold mine with a 4,000-tonne per day extraction capacity as well as associated infrastructure. The company says an ore […]
The New Glasgow Regional Police has arrested three males for multiple offences in connection with an intensive investigation by officers with assistance from the department’s Major Crime Unit. The charges are connection with reports of damage to green bins and stolen vehicles throughout the town between Monday and Wednesday. All stolen vehicles have been recovered. […]
LOCAL SPORTS It was a tumultuous finish in the RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 at Riverside International Speedway. With four laps to go, Craig Slaunwhite, Greg Proude and Dylan Blenkhorn were in the top three spots when a caution came out on lap 147 and involved numerous leaders. On the restart Slaunwhite and Blenkhorn sat […]