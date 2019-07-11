Yard sale starting at 8:30 a.m. at 19 Gillis Way
It's a busy several days ahead in Antigonish; the 156th Highland Games are now in full swing. https://t.co/Ab2FCaYjq2
It’s the 156th running of the Antigonish Highland Games this week. Today features a hike at Keppoch, the Antigonish Highland Society Hall of Fame Inductions and a ceilidh at the Antigonish Heritage Museum. Friday sees the kids games begin in the morning with the five mile road race starting at 6 in the evening, followed […]
Janet Hazelton, president of the Nova Scotia Nurse’s Union, is in Saskatoon for meetings with the Council of Federation, Canada’s 13 provincial and territorial leaders. The Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions are hosting a breakfast today and all of the premiers are invited. Hazelton says a guest speaker will discuss violence in healthcare. The idea, said […]
A number of local athletes were named to the 2019 Nova Scotia/Nunavut Royal Canadian Legion Track and Field Team. Local competitors named to the team include Mya Artibello, Malia Artibello, Eilidh Cameron, Mairin Canning, Siona Chisholm, Keighan DeCoff, Cara MacDonald, Matthew MacLeod, Mattea ( Miller-Evans, Anna Robinson, Allie Sandluck, Gabrielle Smith, John Luke Taylor, and […]