Sunday July 14th from 9-2 pm at 3125 Ohio East Road, Rain or shine. Look for the white planter box at the end of the driveway with a Canada flag.
The Antigonish Highland Society will induct 12 people into the Highland Games Hall of Fame Thursday night. This is the second induction ceremony into the hall. The first was in 2013, during the 150th anniversary of the games. Hall of Fame Chair Danny Gillis says it’s an impressive list. Among the inductees are former World Heavy […]
The St. FX Extension Department’s Centre for Employment Innovation is studying the feasibility in Antigonish Town and County of implementing an innovative model for workers and local businesses. It’s called a Flexible Labour Pool; part-time employees could work for several businesses at a time, while allowing companies to operate at full capacity. A research intern with the Centre for […]
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST sent 8 AAA qualified swimmers to the Ken Dunn Provincial Championships over the weekend at Dalplex. These eights swimmers battled it out in a pool of 430 of the top swimmers from the Atlantic Canada and Ontario. Riley Avery, powered to 4th place in the 1500m Freestyle with […]