Arisaig Lobster Interpretive Marine Life Centre Officially o...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
The Arisaig Lobster Interpretive Marine Life Centre is holding its official opening this weekend. Arisaig Community Development Association chair Kate Bechler said the new facility offers a touch tank with local marine life, a media centre with videos, a replica lobster boat, educational panels, merchandise, and live lobsters for sale. The grand opening runs […]
Online Seminar Organized on How to Develop a Side Hussle9:33 am | Read Full Article
Residents have a chance to take part in an online seminar to learn how to build an additional income stream. The Pictou County Partnership teamed up with IGNITE Atlantic and The Maker’s Collective to present a Side Hustle Starter Kit Webinar on August 2 at 7 p.m. at IGNITE in New Glasgow. The Maker’s Collective Side […]
Sports Roundup – July 156:37 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The IWK Super Race weekend wraps up this evening with the IWK 250 Presented by Steve Lewis. Time trials begin at 3, followed by an autograph session at 5:30 with entertainment featuring Jug in Hand. Opening ceremonies are at 7, the race begins at 7:30. NATIONAL SPORTS Quarterback Chad Kelly threw three touchdowns […]