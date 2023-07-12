Yard Sale: 9 – 12 at MacGillivray Storage, Unit #131, Blue Buildings, Beech Hill. Housewares, western books, Christmas decorations, tools – everything must go!
A green energy upgrade is planned for Paqntkek's Bayside Travel Centre. https://www.989xfm.ca/bayside-travel-centre-to-undergo-a-1-6-million-green-energy-upgrade/
RCMP officers are on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 4 in #Linacy, #PictouCounty. The roadway is closed between Linacy Rd. and Fraser Mountain Rd. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Inverness County District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating 37-year-old Jillian Bridget Mae Denny. She was reported missing on July 6, and was last seen on June 26 on Gabriel Sylliboy Rd. in #Whycocomagh. http://rcmp-grc.ca/129471
County of Antigonish Awards Tender for Water Tank in St. Jos...12:28 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Council approved around $490,000 for the purchase and installation of a water tank for the St. Joseph’s waterline extension and water tank project. Greatario is the company that will install the tank. Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron explained the county split the project into two pieces, noting the line construction is one […]
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says Canada Day and H...11:47 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the Canada Day festivities and the annual Antigonish Highland Games served as a good kick-off to the summer activities in and around the area. He called it s successful week with lots of visitors around, noting the weather cooperated as well. McCarron also pointed to some of the highlights visitors […]
Sports Roundup – July 96:05 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In the AGR, two games scheduled in Heatherton: the Warriors face St. Andrews at 2 pm, followed by Heatherton vs Guysborough at 4. NATIONAL SPORTS The Hamilton Tiger-Cats survived a crazy final play to win their first game of the C-F-L season. Marc Liegghio kicked five field goals as the Tiger-Cats defeated the […]