Yard Sale: July 16
9am to Noon @ 77 Highland Drive.
Stellarton-based Connors Transfer Limited is being purchased by New Brunswick's Shoreland Transport. https://bit.ly/3autdS0
Lost: Cell phone, around Keltic or Main Streets to Walmart area. Call 902-870-6304.
Some local priests will be taking on new assignments later this summer. Antigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick has announced pastoral appointments for the Diocese effective August 31st. Rev. Conrad Edwards, the Pastor of St. Joseph in Port Hawkesbury will become Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima in Sydney River. He also has been appointed Provincial CWL […]
If you drive a diesel powered vehicle, it will cost you more to fill up today. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to raise the diesel price by 11.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.93.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.94.4 on Cape […]
LOCAL SPORTS Teams in the AGR Fastpitch League welcome the Nova Scotia Canada games team for a series of exhibition games this weekend. Last night, St. Andrew’s and Pomquet each played in St. Andrews. This afternoon sees a doubleheader in Guysborough against the Broadhorns beginning at 1 pm. Sunday afternoon in Heatherton, the Canada Games […]