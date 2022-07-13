38 Highland dr. Antigonish from 9-12, Furniture, antiques and much much more.
Please note: due to the windy weather in New Glasgow today, we are sorry to cancel the StoryWalk. We hope the weather is better tomorrow! Sorry for an inconvenience this may cause.
District of St. Mary’s Warden Greg Wier said he was pleased with council’s recent change of scenery. St. Mary’s council held its regular monthly meeting in Goshen on July 11, as part of council’s promise to visit each of the municipality’s districts. Monday’s meeting took place at the Goshen Community Centre. Weir said about 12 […]
The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games are kicking off Friday in Antigonish. Matt Quinn, director of Sport and Programs with Special Olympics Nova Scotia, said teams will arrive by Friday, with opening ceremonies starting at 5 at StFX Stadium. The Special Olympics tends to bring in between 600-650 athletes per-games, accompanied by coaches and […]
The Maritime Junior Hockey League held its territorial draft this week. Five teams, including the Pictou County Weeks Crushers, made the maximum of two selections this year. Four made one selection and will receive a compensation pick following the third round the entry draft. Three teams did not make a territorial selection and will receive […]