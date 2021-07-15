Yard sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 28 Addington Lane, Addington Forks, Antigonish. Large variety of items. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Bring your own bags.
IMPORTANT: Information Sessions for Students & Their Families
All students (along with their families) are strongly encouraged to attend one of two upcoming information sessions for details on COVID-19 protocols this upcoming academic year. Learn more: https://www.stfx.ca/coronavirus/student-family-information-sessions
Antigonish County is getting ready to commission a set of solar panels. Between the Municipal council building and the county`s public works building, the county set up 270 solar panels. Warden Owen McCarron said things are up and running now, with the county just waiting for it to be commissioned and hooked into the power […]
Paper Excellence , parent company of Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corporation, has a $350 million transformation plan for the currently dormant Northern Pulp Mill. In a press release, Paper Excellence stated it developed the transformation to address community issues and concerns while also transforming the Mill into a best-in-class operation, environmentally and otherwise. The company […]
StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle is pleased to announce the addition of three forwards and one defender to the 2021-22 roster. The blue and white will be welcoming forwards Connor Roberts from Owen Sound, Ontario, Zack Trott from Honeywood, Ontario and Cameron Hebert of St. Andrews West, Ontario, along with defender Clark Webster […]