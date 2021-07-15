Yard Sale from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. @ 15 Alex Terrace, jewellery, household items, Christmas decorations, clothing and much more. Face masks and social distancing requested.
The Nova Scotia Government is developing regulations for development along the province's 13,000 kilometres of coastline and it's looking for input from residents. http://bit.ly/3xOL6kT
The price at the pump is climbing even higher. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline jumped 3.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.39.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.40. Diesel is also up by 2.1 cents […]
The provincial government is seeking input from Nova Scotians on coastal development, what can and cannot be built there. The Coastal Protection Act was passed in March, 2019 to set out rules for Nova Scotia’s 13,000 kilometres of coastline. The province is now developing regulations and is looking for ideas that will form those regulations. […]
StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle is pleased to announce the addition of three forwards and one defender to the 2021-22 roster. The blue and white will be welcoming forwards Connor Roberts from Owen Sound, Ontario, Zack Trott from Honeywood, Ontario and Cameron Hebert of St. Andrews West, Ontario, along with defender Clark Webster […]