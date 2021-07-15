Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 22 Murphy Road, Pleasant Valley, Antigonish. Tools, lawn care equipment, tires, automotive and more! Other miscellaneous household goods also for sale.
IMPORTANT: Information Sessions for Students & Their Families
All students (along with their families) are strongly encouraged to attend one of two upcoming information sessions for details on COVID-19 protocols this upcoming academic year. Learn more: https://www.stfx.ca/coronavirus/student-family-information-sessions
Municipality of the County of Antigonish Prepares to Commiss...6:11 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish County is getting ready to commission a set of solar panels. Between the Municipal council building and the county`s public works building, the county set up 270 solar panels. Warden Owen McCarron said things are up and running now, with the county just waiting for it to be commissioned and hooked into the power […]
Northern Pulp’s Parent Company Releases Transformation...6:00 pm | Read Full Article
Paper Excellence , parent company of Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corporation, has a $350 million transformation plan for the currently dormant Northern Pulp Mill. In a press release, Paper Excellence stated it developed the transformation to address community issues and concerns while also transforming the Mill into a best-in-class operation, environmentally and otherwise. The company […]
X-Men Hockey Announces four Recruits to Program3:08 pm | Read Full Article
StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle is pleased to announce the addition of three forwards and one defender to the 2021-22 roster. The blue and white will be welcoming forwards Connor Roberts from Owen Sound, Ontario, Zack Trott from Honeywood, Ontario and Cameron Hebert of St. Andrews West, Ontario, along with defender Clark Webster […]