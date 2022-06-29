Yard sale: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 182 Cloverville Road. Furniture and collectibles.
June 29 Subway trivia: Over 40% of us say we do THIS when we’re angry. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
June 28 Late Bus:
132, Inverness, James MacNeil, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, 30 minutes late this morning
Richmond Council wants a return of waste bins to parks and b...7:12 am | Read Full Article
Richmond Municipal Council will ask the province to return garbage cans to parks and beaches. Council received a letter about the amount of roadside litter around the county during Monday’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat. While the municipality does support community clean-ups, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the roadside is a provincial matter, but illegal dump […]
Richmond Council looking to meet with Port Hawkesbury repres...7:11 am | Read Full Article
Municipal officials with the Town of Port Hawkesbury will be asked to appear before Richmond Municipal Council to review the terms of reference for management of the Allan J. MacEachen Airport. At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the management committee for the airport, which includes municipal representatives from […]
Sports Roundup – June 265:43 am | Read Full Article
The B-C Lions, led by Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke’s record night, won their second lopsided game in as many starts Saturday with a 44-3 decision against the visiting Toronto Argonauts. It was the Argos’ first loss of the C-F-L regular season. In the earlier game, the Calgary Stampeders improved to 3 and 0 with a […]