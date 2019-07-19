Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ‘Town Centre’ in Port Hawkesbury.
Lost: a man's wallet near the Antigonish Mall Post Office on Friday afternoon. Call 902-863-9598
The Strait Richmond Hospital's Emergency Department will be idle to most of this weekend; from Saturday to Monday morning. There's no physicians available to cover. https://t.co/6WL9n1sJeU
Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital to be be cl...12:50 pm | Read Full Article
The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will be closed for most of the weekend. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the E-R will not be accepting patients from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday. There are no physicians available to cover shifts. Anyone with urgent medical needs should […]
Funding Announced for Home Support by Province12:47 pm | Read Full Article
Home support workers got a shot in the arm from the province with funding available for safety equipment and training. Yesterday, Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey announced the approximately $1.9 million in funding, calling it an example of the government’s commitment to the continuing care sector. The funding comes from […]
Excitement Builds for IWK 250 Weekend at Riverside Internati...12:45 pm | Read Full Article
It’s a big weekend on the local race track. The festivities for the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis kicked off last night at Riverside International Speedway with the tailgate party featuring longtime East Coast entertainer Matt Minglewood. An autograph session is set for today with returning IWK 250 champ Kenny Wallace starting at 6 […]