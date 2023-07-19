Yard Sale July 22 from 10 – 2 at 58 Victoria St. Personal and household items available.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Lost: "Lex", a white lab last seen near the bridge under construction on Highway 7. Call 902-863-6892.
July 14: Burning is permitted after 7 p.m. in counties marked yellow. Check before you burn and know your municipal bylaws! https://novascotia.ca/burnsafe/
Found: an iPhone X at the Antigonish Dollarama on Saturday. It can be claimed at the front cash.
Antigonish Weather Title
Local Company Submits Low Bid for work in Antigonish County10:11 am | Read Full Article
A local construction company offered the low bid on RIM shoreline protection work on Various roads in Antigonish County. Allan MacNeil Construction Limited offered the low bid of just over $200,000 for the work. Two other companies bid on the contract. Facebook Twitter
S. W. Weeks Construction Successful Bidder for New Glasgow P...9:57 am | Read Full Article
S.W. Weeks Construction will be handling much of the paving this year in New Glasgow. The company submitted the lowest bid for capital paving projects. Facebook Twitter
Food To Take A Bigger Place in Nova Scotia SummerFest this Y...8:47 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia SummerFest is just a month away. Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie says the entertainment is in place which includes Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy, Irish Mythen, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Jimmy Rankin, Dave Sampson Band, Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys and the Ennis Sisters. Entertainment will be on August 18th […]