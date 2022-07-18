The yard sale is from 10 am – 3 pm and located at 9558 Hwy #7 Stillwater, NS
Federal Government Commits More than $700,000 under Two Prog...4:41 pm | Read Full Article
The federal government has announced investments of more than $700,000 for eleven revitalization projects in Pictou and Antigonish Counties. Word of the government support was made this morning in New Glasgow by the Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Ginette Pettipas-Taylor. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says one of the programs that provided funding […]
Local Players Chosen in Maritime Junior Hockey League Draft4:02 pm | Read Full Article
A number of local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League’s entry draft over the weekend. Two of the players chosen were announced earlier in the league’s territorial draft. The Pictou County Weeks Crushers took Center Cade Moser of Linacy in the third round and defenceman Dominic MacKenzie of Stellarton in the fifth round. […]
Sports Roundup – July 176:15 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games will wrap up this morning. Medals will be awarded in Athletics, Bocce, Soccer, Basketball, Swimming, Softball and Golf. Community members and participants will gather in Potlotek today for the opening ceremonies of the Mi’kmaq Summer Games. Aside from a number of competitions, the event also highlights Mi’kmaq […]