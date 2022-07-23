10am to 2pm @ 667 Highway 344, Boylston
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The federal government is committing $2.6 million to the Mulgrave Road Theatre's expansion in Guysborough. https://bit.ly/3znIYDT
Please see the updated timeline regarding the exploration of consolidation. In the coming weeks we will share more details on how residents can submit their comments and feedback. The Report will be one component of Council's overall decision-making process this coming fall.
Antigonish RCMP say this summer is a bit busier than last. https://bit.ly/3aZU3BQ
Federal Government pledges $2.6 million to Mulgrave Road The...10:44 pm | Read Full Article
The home of the Mulgrave Road Theatre in Mulgrave is getting help from the federal government in its plans for an expansion. On Friday, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced the federal government will commit $2.6 million towards the RoadHouse Creative Centre. Once completed, the new RoadHouse Facility will house a 2,500 square foot […]
Fire Occurred on Holiday Island Ferry12:45 pm | Read Full Article
A representative from Northumberland Ferries confirmed a fire occurred on the ship Holiday Island earlier today. RCMP, fire crews, the coastguard, and paramedics responded to the emergency. Lieutenant Commander Brian Owens with the Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination centre stated the received a distress call at 11:17 this morning indicating there was a fire in the […]
Sports Roundup – July 235:56 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Riverside International Speedway is the site for today’s IWK 250. The official entry list is one of the biggest in the region since pre-Covid and boasts a strong collection of champions, race winners, and up-and-comers. There are 27 entries from six Canadian provinces and two U.S. states, all vying for the $15,000 winners […]