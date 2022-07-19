The yard sale is at 71 Hawthorne Street from 10am – 2pm. July 23rd
The consultants report on the proposed consolidation of Antigonish Town & County is expected either late this month or early next. There will be no recommendations, but will capture what they heard from the public. https://bit.ly/3zgsPQy
The owner and operator of the shipyard in Pictou is interested in the former Pictou Academy building. Pictou Town Council is seeking more information on the plans from the developer for the facility. https://bit.ly/3ROID4c
Three levels of Government Team Up on projects for Green Upg...5:31 pm | Read Full Article
The federal provincial, and municipal governments dropped some major funding on two projects for Antigonish County. The three levels of government announced green upgrades for nine community buildings in the county, including six community centres, to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. The facilities include the Mini-trail Community Centre, Highlander Curling Club, St. Andrews Community […]
Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s Appleseed Cour...4:47 pm | Read Full Article
A ceremony to mark the completion of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s new complex was held this morning. Appleseed Court has 12 affordable housing units, with one, two and three bedroom as well as barrier free apartments. A number of dignitaries were on hand for the event including Federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen; Central Nova […]
Antigonish native Shauna Neary named Nova Scotia’s Hoc...7:08 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Shauna Neary is the recipient of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Hal Lewis Award. Named in honour of former Hockey Nova Scotia volunteer Hal Lewis, the award recognizes the province’s official of the year. Neary received some prestigious officiating assignments this past season, including the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship in Calgary, as well […]