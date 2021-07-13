Yard sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20 Centennial, Antigonish. Masks required!
Recently, #PictouLandingFirstNation held their 1st Pride parade. RCMPNS members were pleased to take part & to see such a great turnout! RCMP in #Pictou escorted the parade participants in a police vehicle and the parade leader, Taelyn, a Grade 3 student from the community.
As part of its meeting last night, Stellarton Town Council held a Dangerous and Unsightly hearing on two properties in the community. https://bit.ly/3yVwyQr
One New Case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia4:22 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has one new case of COVID-19 and five recoveries. The new case is in Western Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. There are 31 active cases of the virus. Two people are in hospital, including one in ICU. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,832 tests on Monday. […]
Nova Scotia and Federal Governments sign $605 million Child ...2:58 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia and Federal governments have announced a $605 million funding agreement on child care. Under the terms of the five year deal, child care fees will be reduced by an average of 50 per cent by the end of next year. It also ensures fees are on average $10 a day by 2026. […]
Clan Ranald Tournament Held at Antigonish Golf Club on Sunda...12:48 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Golf Club held its Clan Ranald Tournament on Sunday. A total of 17 teams participated in the net score event. The overall winners were Maria and John MacIsaac with a net score of 69. In Division 1, the first low net was Cathy and Gordon Beaton. In Division 2, the first low net […]