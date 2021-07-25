10am – 2pm @ 61 Hill Road, Havre Boucher
Bring your own bags, and please wear your mask!
St. Paul's Parish in Havre Boucher are going back to a pair of Sunday morning masses as of tomorrow, at 8:30 am and 10 am. Social distancing and masks are required. The parish will continue holding two Sunday masses until restrictions are lifted.
For the first time in a loooong time, our potential COVID exposures table is empty! https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirus-exposures
Enjoy a safe weekend! Get vaccinated and continue regular testing.
Have you checked out our online auction yet? We still have more items to go up, so be sure to keep checking! Thank you The Posh Peppermint Home and Gifts for your donation 😊 #SupportLocal #itsforthekids
https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/67381/auctions/107292/auction_items/3100214
The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says almost 56 percent of Nova Scotians have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. He is urging everyone who is eligible for their second dose to move up their appointment so the province can reach the minimum target of 75 per cent of the population fully […]
The province is reporting two new cases of COVID-19. There is also one recovery. The new infections are in Central Zone. One is related to a close contact of a previously reported case. The other is associated to travel and is connection to the Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS Halifax. All four health zones continue […]
LOCAL SPORTS At Riverside Speedway, Dartmouth’s Nicholas Naugle started on the pole and never looked back, picking up his first win of the season at the Parts for Trucks 150. Craig Slaunwhite got another second place finish in the series. Cole Butcher was third, just ahead of Greg Proude of PEI and younger brother Jarrett […]