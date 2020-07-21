Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 5031 Dunmore Road. Household supplies, adult clothing, sports gear, toys & games, books, home decor and house plants.
St. FX University's plans for the fall semester came up at Monday's regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council. http://bit.ly/3fR1Q1V
Antigonish RCMP have charged two motorists for excessive speeding, or stunting. Police clocked a pair of cars travelling in excess of 120 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit. http://bit.ly/2OGhEZz
Nancy Dicks Re-offers as New Glasgow Mayor12:41 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow’s current mayor is running again. Nancy Dicks, who is serving her first term as New Glasgow’s Mayor after spending four years as a council member, is hoping to maintain her seat in the upcoming municipal election. Dicks calls the job challenging but rewarding, adding she is up for the challenge. She feels council […]
Fire Strikes Large House With Three Apartments in New Glasgo...12:34 pm | Read Full Article
An early morning fire has displaced nine people in New Glasgow. The fire struck a large house containing three apartments. One of the tenants is in hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases and some other essentials for the other seven adults […]
X-Men Football alumnus named Montreal Alouettes’ All-T...8:44 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX X-Men Football standout Henoc Muamba finds himself in some elite company. Muamba has been named to the All-Time Roster of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes. Muamba, a two time CFL all-star linebacker is one of two active members of the Alouettes to make the list, the other is defensive lineman John Bowman. The […]