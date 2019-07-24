Yard sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 4006 Highway 316, St. Andrews.
Proceeds to help student for his school trip.
The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will be closed for most of the weekend. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the E-R will not be accepting patients from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday. There are no physicians available to cover shifts. Anyone with urgent medical needs should […]
Home support workers got a shot in the arm from the province with funding available for safety equipment and training. Yesterday, Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey announced the approximately $1.9 million in funding, calling it an example of the government’s commitment to the continuing care sector. The funding comes from […]
Cassius Clark (Farmington, ME) is taking home the prestigious John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup after winning the IWK 250 at Riverside Speedway. Jonathan Hicken of Brudenell, PEI continued his hot streak finishing second. Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) battled Hicken for the final laps and finished third. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish came fourth. Chisholm piloted […]