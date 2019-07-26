Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2897 Highway #7 Ashdale
Happy Birthday to twins Hayden and Maddie Chisholm of Antigonish, have a great day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Federal, provincial, and municipal governments are partnering in helping fund local water projects. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron were in Antigonish earlier today to announce funding for three water projects in Antigonish, Richmond, and Colchester. The federal government is investing $1.2 million in the three […]
July 26 MD Fraser jubilee funding Local arts and culture received a boost from the federal government yesterday. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced $41,700 in funding for the New Glasgow Riverfront Music Jubilee Society. The funding comes from the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program and will support the festival, which is […]
Cassius Clark (Farmington, ME) is taking home the prestigious John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup after winning the IWK 250 at Riverside Speedway. Jonathan Hicken of Brudenell, PEI continued his hot streak finishing second. Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) battled Hicken for the final laps and finished third. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish came fourth. Chisholm piloted […]