The Municipality of Richmond County has a new Chief Administrative Officer. The county has hired Troy McCulloch, a former New Glasgow Town Councillor and currently the CAO of a municipality in Alberta. https://bit.ly/3vkr827
The federal government has committed more than $384 million in funding to strengthen marine safety as part of the next phase of Canada’s Ocean Protection Plan. Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement Tuesday at the NSCC’s Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury, home of the Nautical Institute. The Institute offers Transport Canada approved […]
CACL Antigonish is hosting the RCMP Musical Ride at the Antigonish Arena tonight and tomorrow night. Doors open at 5:45 with the ride starting at 7 p.m.. CACL Antigonish executive director Jeff Teasdale said the Antigonish Kinsmen will host a barbeque at 5:30 p.m., with local equestrians taking to the floor before barrel racing starts […]
LOCAL SPORTS At Riverside Speedway, Greg Proude picked up the biggest win of his career at the IWK 250, pocketing over $25,000 in purse and contingency funds. It’s Proude’s second win of the season, but it didn’t come easy as he had a hard charging Dylan Blenkhorn to contend with for the final laps. Blenkhorn, […]