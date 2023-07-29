beginning 10am in Monastery, in the parking lot of Harry’s old store.
Learn about codes and help build a telegraph to send Morse code at the New Glasgow Library! This Saturday, July 29th, at 1 pm, for kids 10 +. Call 902-752-8233 to register.
Enfield-Hwy 102-Please be advised that on Hwy 102 between Exits 7 and 5 there will be a lane drop for the outside lane for shoulder repair.
Are you between 7 and 12 years old and a science lover? Join Dalhousie University for a week of Supernova camps at Dalhousie University. Monday, August 21st through 25th, from 1 to 2:30 pm. Call the library to register, 902-752-8233.
The New Glasgow Farmer’s Market is re-launching fundraising efforts for their Raise the Barn campaign on Saturday Morning. The announcement on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the New Glasgow Farmer’s Market will include an unveiling of conceptual renderings for their new building and remarks from Mayor Nancy Dicks. Kristi Russell, manager of the New Glasgow […]
Inverness Gathering Week wraps up this weekend with a number of activities, including the 67th annual Broad Cove Scottish Concert on Sunday afternoon. Jen Ryan, a committee volunteer for Inverness Gathering Week, said the festival helps serve as a fundraiser for various organizations and facilities in the community such as the Royal Canadian Legion, the […]
LOCAL SPORTS AGR Fastpitch: St. Andrews Flyers 9 St. Joseph’s Chiefs 2 Winning Pitcher – Andrew MacIsaac (3K) Losing Pitcher – Tully grant (2K) Top Hitters for St.Andrew’s: Matt Macdonald (Triple, single, 3 RBI), Kory Tate, James Briand, Dave MacPherson (Singles) Top Hitters for St. Joseph’s: Logan Deyoung, Logan Kennedy (Singles) At the Bell Canadian […]