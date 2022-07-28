9am to 1pm @ 182 Cloverville Road
Household furniture and various other items.
Yard Sale: July 30
With its latest development now open in Appleseed Court, the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is exploring its next possible project. https://bit.ly/3JcjnRw
Pollett's Cove in Northern Inverness County has made a list by Scouts Canada for camping, calling it a Hidden Gem. https://bit.ly/3BpyZiT
Found: A black Fitbit on Arisaig beach Wednesday night. Call (902) 714-1945.
With the completion of Appleseed Court, the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is now exploring it’s next potential project. A ceremony to mark the end of construction of the 12 unit affordable housing complex was held last week. Society chair Rachel MacFarlane says the board has held strategic meetings to discuss plans for next steps. MacFarlane […]
Antigonish’s Myers Hayne will be one of the locals heading to Niagara to take part in the 2022 Canada Games. A soccer player, Hayne will be manning the back line for the men’s side looking to improve on a seventh place finish in the 2017 games. Hayne plays his club soccer with Suburban FC, a […]