CACL Antigonish executive director Jeff Teasdale said the RCMP musical ride in Antigonish helped raise almost $10,000 for his group. Over two nights, the event brought in around 3,200 visitors with a full house each night. Teasdale called the turn out tremendous, noting the funds raised will go directly into the CACL operational budget. Teasdale thanked of the event`s sponsors and volunteers, as well as the RCMP, and media sponsor 989xfm.