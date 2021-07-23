Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5 Coady Avenue, Antigonish.
Municipality of the County of Antigonish presents $10,000 Co...10:32 am | Read Full Article
Representatives from the Municipality of the County of Antigonish paid a visit Thursday to CACL Antigonish to present a cheque for $10,000. It’s the county’s annual contribution to the social enterprise. Warden Owen McCarron says the county has made this contribution for a number of years. He says the municipality and council see the value in […]
Antigonish Liberal Incumbent Randy Delorey says the Economy ...9:47 am | Read Full Article
When asked about the challenges he faces while seeking re-election, Antigonish Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey said people want to know they can put food on their table and a roof over their heads. With that, Delorey said the economy and health care are major issues locally. Delorey said one such success he is particularly proud […]
Sports Roundup – July 185:44 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Cole Butcher of Hantsport raced his way to the checkered flag in the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Season Opener last night at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite battled hard for second in the waning laps of the race with Cole’s younger brother Jarrett Butcher. Slaunwhite ended up second with the younger Butcher […]