9 am to Noon all three days @ 112 Cameron Kinney Hill, Highway 7, Antigonish.
Reminder: The Dept. of Transportation and Active Transit will be conducting construction work on the Canal Bridge located at the intersection of Main St, St. Andrews St & Hwy 337 at the East End of the Town on Sat, July 17 from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. https://bit.ly/3z5mGDR
Victoria County Memorial Hospital’s emergency department will be closed from 4 p.m. tonight (Friday, July 16) until 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 due to lack of nursing coverage.
Province announces support for New Child Care Centre in Guys...3:55 pm | Read Full Article
Guysborough Eastern Shore Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines announced construction will soon start on a new child care centre in Guysborough with 20 spaces for infants and toddlers, at a contribution cost of $500,000. Hines said community support helped push the project ahead, and thanked his community for their efforts, especially the Guysborough and Area Child […]
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, Active Cases Drop t...3:15 pm | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. It’s the third day in a row of no new infections. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are also reporting 14 recoveries, lowering the number of active cases of the virus to eight. Two people are in hospital, including one in ICU. The province’s chief medical […]
X-Men Hockey Announces four Recruits to Program3:08 pm | Read Full Article
StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle is pleased to announce the addition of three forwards and one defender to the 2021-22 roster. The blue and white will be welcoming forwards Connor Roberts from Owen Sound, Ontario, Zack Trott from Honeywood, Ontario and Cameron Hebert of St. Andrews West, Ontario, along with defender Clark Webster […]