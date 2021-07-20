Tim Horton's Antigonish
Yard sale – July 31

Large yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 11 Riverview Lane (located 1/4 mile east of Church Street Dairy Queen on the old Trans Canada Highway, directly across from Willowdale Lane). Lots of miscellaneous items and priced cheap to go! Rain date:  August 7th