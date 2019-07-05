Yard Sale at 391 Highway 19, Newtown. 8-5 Saturday, 1-5 Sunday. Household goods and some tools for sale.
The Antigonish County Court House in downtown Antigonish will not be changing ownership. Antigonish County Council has decided to keep the building. https://t.co/yBhBTH7wYH
Inverness County officials say arranging a meeting with the owner of the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs Golf Courses over a proposed new airport for the resort is getting closer. https://t.co/e2GSZQsRbx
Brian Dunn officially Installed as Coadjutor Archbishop in t...1:49 pm | Read Full Article
Earlier today, former Bishop Brian Dunn became the co-adjutor archbishop of the archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth. Dunn is also now serving as the apostolic administrator of the Antigonish diocese until a new bishop is appointed and installed, which could be by the end of the year. Dunn will succeed Anthony Mancini, and Mancini will remain as chief […]
Inverness County Council approves funding for L’Acabie...10:40 am | Read Full Article
Inverness County will help the L’Acabie rural transportation association in Cheticamp with the purchase of a new (or used) vehicle. The maximum price of the new vehicle is $25,000. Municipal staff will also help the association flesh out a long-term business plan. The decision was made at Inverness County’s regular July meeting, last Thursday. Facebook […]
Strait Pirates Head Coach Taylor Lambke signs new six year a...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
Strait Pirates Head Coach Taylor Lambke has made a long-term commitment to the team. Lambke has signed a new six year agreement with the Junior hockey team, taking him through the 2025-2026 season. Lambke signed the deal two years into a three year agreement he had with the team. This past season, Lambke guided the […]