Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 74 Celtic Drive, St Andrews.
Household items, tools, toys etc.
Yard sale – July 6
Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 74 Celtic Drive, St Andrews.
The New Glasgow Farmers Market is launching a pilot project on food security. https://t.co/h2NAsMhikB
It's being called one of the best recruiting tools for doctors the province has. The province has added more training spaces for new doctor residents. Locally, two doctor residents will work in New Glasgow. https://t.co/ZvkpYxHv6y
The New Glasgow Farmers Market is part of a pilot project aimed at increasing food security in the province. Working with the Farmers Markets of Nova Scotia and four other markets, the New Glasgow market is participating in the Nourishing Communities Food Bucks Pilot Study. The market is teaming up with Kids First to provide […]
There’s going to be a couple of improvements for drivers in Pictou County. Last night, council approved the installation of street lights at two intersections: Quarry Island Road & Quarry Island Summit Road, and Woodburn Road and Quarry Island Road. In addition, Council received a letter from Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lloyd Hines stating that […]
Strait Pirates Head Coach Taylor Lambke has made a long-term commitment to the team. Lambke has signed a new six year agreement with the Junior hockey team, taking him through the 2025-2026 season. Lambke signed the deal two years into a three year agreement he had with the team. This past season, Lambke guided the […]