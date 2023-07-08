9 am to 5pm at 2880 Southside River Denys Road, Valley Mills
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Inverness County District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating 37-year-old Jillian Bridget Mae Denny. She was reported missing on July 6, and was last seen on June 26 on Gabriel Sylliboy Rd. in #Whycocomagh. http://rcmp-grc.ca/129471
For anyone unable to make it downtown tomorrow to watch the Antigonish Highland Games Street Parade, you can watch it online from our Street Cam! The Parade is scheduled to begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
The link to watch it live tomorrow is: https://video.nest.com/live/srFJAgxtlk
Pictou County Transit's regular bus loop is back in service.
Antigonish Weather Title
Inverness Council Discusses Modular Housing for Health Care ...6:15 pm | Read Full Article
During correspondence a program for modular housing directed at health care workers was brought up at Inverness Municipal Council . Staff say they are having difficulty receiving information back from the provincial departments which announced it. CAO Keith MacDonald said the announcement stated the community of Inverness was being looked at for this program and […]
Inverness Municipal Council Adopts Budget6:11 pm | Read Full Article
The Municipality of Inverness held their latest council session on Thursday and approved their operating budget for the year. Total expenses for this fiscal year, April 2023 to April 2024, came out to be $22.6 million. The biggest expenses were mandatory provincial contributions at $7.8 million, environmental health services at $4.9 million and $2.8 million […]
Sports Roundup – July 86:39 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Heatherton Warriors 8 (Winning pitcher Adam Anderson) St. Andrew’s Flyers 0 (Losing pitcher Andrew MacIssac) Top Hitters for Heatherton: Joe Chisholm (2 run walkout homer, 3 RBI), Joey MacDonald (2 triples, double, RBI) Top Hitters for the Flyers: Andrew MacIsaac, Eric Proctor, & Joey MacDonald each had a single. NATIONAL SPORTS Rasheed Bailey’s […]