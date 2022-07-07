Yard sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 Northview Drive. Small black shelves, kitchen items, pictures, sleeping bags, large tent, jackets and stemmed dresses size small. Lots more.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The price at the pump for both gasoline and diesel is now below $2.00 a litre. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to lower prices by 10.4 cents a litre for gasoline and 10.3 for diesel. https://bit.ly/3bRXQ4a
Three people are seeking the vacant seat on Mulgrave Town Council. The Special Election will be held Saturday July 30th. https://bit.ly/3ylYBKv
The developers of Cabot Cape Breton, which includes Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest golf courses in Inverness is growing. Cabot has purchased the Castle Stuart resort in Scotland. (photo credit of 5th hole of Castle Stuart Links: Darren Chisholm) https://bit.ly/3RbXFRt
Gasoline and Diesel prices fall by a Dime a Litre6:19 am | Read Full Article
There’s been a big drop in the prices of gasoline and diesel. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to lower prices. Gasoline fell 10.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is $1.94.1 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.94.9. Diesel plunged by […]
Three Candidates in the Running in Mulgrave Town CouncilR...5:13 pm | Read Full Article
There will be three names on the ballot for a Special Election to fill a vacant seat on Mulgrave Town Council. Tuesday was the deadline to file nomination papers for candidates interested in running. Seeking the council seat are Debbie King, Trevor DeCoste and Amber Carrigan. Advance polls in this election will be held on […]
Local Players Chosen in QMJHL Entry Draft12:43 pm | Read Full Article
Several local players were chosen in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s entry draft this week. Two were chosen in the seventh round; forward Riley Sampson of the Cape Breton West Islanders by the Moncton Wildcats and defenceman Dominic MacKenzie of the Pictou County Weeks Majors by the Halifax Mooseheads Three other members of the […]