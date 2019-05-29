Yard sale beginning at 9 a.m. at 3834 South River Road.
Downsizing!! Large yard sale includes a few antiques, household items, toys, linens and more.
Rain date will be Sunday, June 2nd.
EARLY DISMISSAL: Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy . Students will begin dismissing at 11:30 due to a physical plant issue
Brian Delorey congrats, you're the winner of the Tim's Treats, have a super birthday.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Paqtnkek First Nations’ Bayside Development Corporation says she’s excited about her new challenge. Rose Paul will lead the community’s business arm that will manage the development of reserve lands on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway as well as the Bayside Travel Centre, currently under construction. Paul has […]
During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council Monday night in Arichat, councillors debated switching from electing a mayor-at-large, versus maintaining the current warden system. Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told council it has to proceed with any changes no less than nine months before regular municipal elections in October 2020. But once made, […]
X-Men Basketball has announced they have added power forward Sidney Okeke to its lineup for the 2019-2020 season. The 6 foot 8 inch forward comes from Brampton, Ontario and played his high school basketball at The Rise Prep School in Brantford. During his time at his prep school he received the Community Service Award in […]