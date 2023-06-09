9 am to 3 pm both days @ 7711 South River Lake Road, Guysborough (First house after Hendsbee’s Garage)
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Twitter feed is not available at the moment.
Policing Issues Raised at Inverness County Council12:40 pm | Read Full Article
Councillors from each Inverness County district each spoke about what they would like to see prioritized by the RCMP during a recent regular meeting. Speeding was a consensus among all councillors. And some have been hearing about issues of vandalism in the county and telephone scams targeting seniors. Councillor John MacLennan said along with speed […]
Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald outlines Infrastructure Needs ...12:32 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness County CAO Keith MacDonald says the municipality will see about $2.8 million in infrastructure costs needing to be done. The CAO states this is due to a realignment in the scope of work being done by the province on the Cape Breton side of the Canso Causeway. Staff recently identified a new funding program […]
Sports Roundup – June 45:53 am | Read Full Article
The Vegas Golden Knights scored three unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers in the opening game of the Stanley Cup final. Shea Theodore had a goal and assist in the effort. Jonathan Marchessault , Mark Stone, Zach Whitehead and Reilly Smith also scored for […]