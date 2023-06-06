Yard Sale: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 58 Victoria St., Antigonish. Clothing, tools, garden decor, jewelry, stained glass, antiques, porch swing, silverware, furniture and more.
Entrance to Mulgrave Wharf to be Renamed in honour of Former...10:12 am | Read Full Article
Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm told council at the regular council meeting held last night, that discussions with the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation had secured the renaming of the entrance to the wharf in Mulgrave to Leonard MacDonald Way in honour of the former mayor who served the town for 24 years from 1987 -2008. […]
Pictou County Councillors updated on Crisis Mental Health Wo...9:45 am | Read Full Article
At last night’s regular monthly meeting, Warden Robert Parker gave an update to Pictou County Council on the progress of the Crisis Mental Health Working Group. The group, which was originally the County Warden and the Mayors of New Glasgow & Pictou, was formed soon after the Aberdeen Hospital closed its eight-bed mental health unit […]
Sports Roundup – June 45:53 am | Read Full Article
The Vegas Golden Knights scored three unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers in the opening game of the Stanley Cup final. Shea Theodore had a goal and assist in the effort. Jonathan Marchessault , Mark Stone, Zach Whitehead and Reilly Smith also scored for […]