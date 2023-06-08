Yard Sale: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 40 Liberty Lane, Glenn Aire Estates, Lower South River. If pouring rain, will be held on Sunday
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Twitter feed is not available at the moment.
Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brings Bac...9:31 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Chamber of Commerce executive director Lauren Kaiser recently returned from a conference featuring chambers from across the Atlantic provinces. Kaiser attended the Atlantic Chamber Conference and Meeting May 30-31 in Charlottetown. She said it was a chance for Atlantic chamber members to meet in person, go over best practices, and get some insight on […]
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher Says a Lot of Good Informati...9:28 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher was one of several municipal leaders to attend the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual conference and trade show late last month. Boucher said the event included workshops where attendees learned from experts on various topics, such as transit, the trade show, which she noted included things like self-watering planters, and networking […]
Sports Roundup – June 45:53 am | Read Full Article
The Vegas Golden Knights scored three unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers in the opening game of the Stanley Cup final. Shea Theodore had a goal and assist in the effort. Jonathan Marchessault , Mark Stone, Zach Whitehead and Reilly Smith also scored for […]