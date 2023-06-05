9:00 am – 2:00 pm, 95 Mt Cameron Circle, household, ladies and men’s clothing , bedding ,pictures’, lamp, jewelry . misc.
Tanya Felix Settling In to New Role as Executive Director of...9:50 am | Read Full Article
The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director. Tanya Felix assumed the role in April. Prior to her appointment, she was co-director of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre. Prior to that Felix worked with a private investor, primarily involved in real estate development and other joint ventures. Felix admits it has been […]
Offshore Petroleum Boards to Expand Focus to Offshore Wind a...9:42 am | Read Full Article
Some changes proposed for the Atlantic Accord will have impacts locally. Recently, federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson introduced amendments in the House of Commons to the Atlantic Accords in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. It would expand the mandates of each province’s offshore petroleum boards to include renewable energy. If Wilkinson’s bill passes, […]
Sports Roundup – June 45:53 am | Read Full Article
The Vegas Golden Knights scored three unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers in the opening game of the Stanley Cup final. Shea Theodore had a goal and assist in the effort. Jonathan Marchessault , Mark Stone, Zach Whitehead and Reilly Smith also scored for […]