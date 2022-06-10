10 am to 3pm @ 543 Egypt Road, Margaree Valley.
Household items and more
Yard Sale: June 11
10 am to 3pm @ 543 Egypt Road, Margaree Valley.
Local residents will have a chance to see some of the creatives that live underneath the surface of the ocean this weekend. St. FX University's Biology Department is hosting a World Oceans Day event on Saturday. http://bit.ly/39g3PyX
Signal Gold Incorporated has registered the Goldboro Gold project in Guysborough County for an environmental assessment. In its filing with the province, Signal Gold, formerly known as Anaconda Mining says it intends to construct a surface gold mine with a 4,000-tonne per day extraction capacity as well as associated infrastructure. The company says an ore […]
The New Glasgow Regional Police has arrested three males for multiple offences in connection with an intensive investigation by officers with assistance from the department’s Major Crime Unit. The charges are connection with reports of damage to green bins and stolen vehicles throughout the town between Monday and Wednesday. All stolen vehicles have been recovered. […]
Three Antigonish natives are coming home to play for the St. FX Hockey X-Men. One is Logan Chisholm, a forward who played five seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Chisholm won a Memorial Cup with Acadie-Bathurst in 2018. Chisholm was team captain this past season. Also committing to the X-Men is […]